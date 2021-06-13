Navellier & Associates Inc Acquires 413 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,120,000 after buying an additional 214,462 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,154,000 after buying an additional 1,360,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $711,314,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,623,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,095,000 after buying an additional 145,106 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,368,000 after purchasing an additional 174,763 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $232.75 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.34 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The stock has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.28.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

