Navellier & Associates Inc Buys 2,632 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. Generac makes up approximately 1.2% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Generac were worth $6,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 623.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 772.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at $208,873,502.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,925,000. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.64.

NYSE GNRC opened at $349.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.60. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $101.72 and a one year high of $364.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.