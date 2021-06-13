Navellier & Associates Inc Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,706 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RNG. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in RingCentral by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in RingCentral by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of RNG stock opened at $274.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.28. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,098.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RNG. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.43.

In related news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,790 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $1,511,132.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,282,674.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.26, for a total value of $1,045,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 197,947 shares in the company, valued at $51,715,633.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,713 shares of company stock worth $12,851,740 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.