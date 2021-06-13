Navellier & Associates Inc Has $4.62 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Navellier & Associates Inc lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3,036.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,616,000 after buying an additional 952,081 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Amgen stock opened at $242.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.81.
In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Amgen Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
