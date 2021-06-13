Navellier & Associates Inc Has $4.62 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Navellier & Associates Inc lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3,036.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,616,000 after buying an additional 952,081 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $242.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.81.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.