Navellier & Associates Inc Makes New $2.28 Million Investment in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 60,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,045,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 40,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,019,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,299,000 after purchasing an additional 169,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock valued at $110,641,396. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CAG opened at $37.33 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

