NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Investec

NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get NCC Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:NCCGF opened at $4.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88. NCC Group has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $4.13.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.