nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CFO Sells $385,139.52 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CFO David Rudow sold 6,184 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $385,139.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,765.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
David Rudow also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 13th, David Rudow sold 2,500 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $176,700.00.
nCino stock opened at $63.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.25. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $103.95.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in nCino by 213.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nCino in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,439,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in nCino by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in nCino by 224.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in nCino in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,244,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. G.Research upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Gabelli upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.22.
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
