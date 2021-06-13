nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CFO Sells $385,139.52 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CFO David Rudow sold 6,184 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $385,139.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,765.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Rudow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, David Rudow sold 2,500 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $176,700.00.

nCino stock opened at $63.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.25. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in nCino by 213.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nCino in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,439,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in nCino by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in nCino by 224.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in nCino in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,244,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. G.Research upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Gabelli upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.22.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

