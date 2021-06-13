NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to report $1.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings. NCR reported sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full year sales of $7.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.74 billion to $7.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

NCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

NCR stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $47.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,851. NCR has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.51 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 44.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 69.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 165.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

