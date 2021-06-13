NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Holdings Lifted by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,466 shares during the period. NeoPhotonics accounts for 1.3% of White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. White Pine Capital LLC owned 0.69% of NeoPhotonics worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,758,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,917,000 after acquiring an additional 234,873 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,728,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,804,000 after acquiring an additional 84,800 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,928,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,051,000 after acquiring an additional 398,320 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 525.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,836,000 after acquiring an additional 761,781 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 90,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $814,116.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 450,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,833.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 21,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $267,338.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,327,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,578 shares of company stock worth $2,239,722 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52. The company has a market cap of $559.50 million, a P/E ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.93 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NPTN shares. DA Davidson raised NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

