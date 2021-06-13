Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Short Interest Update

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, an increase of 232.3% from the May 13th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,695,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Net Savings Link stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,323,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,489,584. Net Savings Link has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01.

About Net Savings Link

Net Savings Link, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset technology company. It holds interests in Cryptocurrency Trading Platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and offers a range of trading services, such as portfolio management and price search function. This platform supports various cryptocurrency exchanges.

