NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.37.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get NetApp alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in NetApp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,534 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in NetApp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in NetApp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,774 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in NetApp by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTAP traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $83.37. 1,506,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,990. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $84.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.29.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.