NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Upgraded at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. William Blair also issued estimates for NetApp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. NetApp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.37.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $83.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $84.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 38.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at $1,393,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 88.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,686 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 63,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 217.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,213 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 87,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.