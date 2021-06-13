Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
NHS opened at $13.14 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.