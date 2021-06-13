New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $21.54 Million Stock Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $21,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 400.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of PDD opened at $121.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $151.08 billion, a PE ratio of -138.60 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.02. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.89 and a 12 month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 20.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

