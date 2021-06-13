New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Leidos worth $24,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Leidos by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,546,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,821,000 after buying an additional 2,338,876 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,333,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,086,293,000 after buying an additional 1,470,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,873,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,232,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,285,889,000 after purchasing an additional 974,236 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,578,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,982,000 after purchasing an additional 378,768 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $106.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.