New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 183,667 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,667 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.39% of Colfax worth $23,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 1,455.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,087,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,658 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 209.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,453,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 17.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,533,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,844 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter worth $43,307,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 122.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,588,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,572,000 after acquiring an additional 872,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFX opened at $46.58 on Friday. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.23.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $8,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,816,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

