New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 425,795 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,359 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $22,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,281,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,877,000 after buying an additional 41,825 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,503,000 after purchasing an additional 279,990 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,022,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,938,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 735,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 384,879 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $54.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.43. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

