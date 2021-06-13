New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 227,200 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 13.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,508,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 227,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $23,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 435,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 785,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 112,533 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $17,048,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $2,551,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $244,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 683,675 shares of company stock worth $11,110,631. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

HPE opened at $15.89 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.05.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

