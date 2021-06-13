New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,100 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $20,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total transaction of $2,858,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,798 shares of company stock valued at $11,304,717. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DPZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.69.

NYSE DPZ opened at $452.96 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $453.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.