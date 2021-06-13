Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 10,101.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,440,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,416,354 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $65,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Newell Brands by 344.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NWL stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.04. 1,463,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,711. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.