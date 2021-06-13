Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Stock Position Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of Newmark Group worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. 56.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $13.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.89. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $13.32.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

