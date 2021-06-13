Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Newtek Business Services has increased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Newtek Business Services has a dividend payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Newtek Business Services to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 121.2%.

Newtek Business Services stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Newtek Business Services has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $38.78. The stock has a market cap of $846.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.49.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 63.91%. The firm had revenue of $34.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Newtek Business Services will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEWT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

