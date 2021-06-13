Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Purchases $201,077.00 in Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Adam K. Peterson acquired 18,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $201,077.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Adam K. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 7th, Adam K. Peterson purchased 27,163 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $298,249.74.
- On Friday, June 4th, Adam K. Peterson purchased 39,733 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $436,268.34.
NICK opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 32.74, a quick ratio of 32.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.46.
Nicholas Financial Company Profile
Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.
