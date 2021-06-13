Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Purchases $201,077.00 in Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Adam K. Peterson acquired 18,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $201,077.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Adam K. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Adam K. Peterson purchased 27,163 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $298,249.74.

On Friday, June 4th, Adam K. Peterson purchased 39,733 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $436,268.34.

NICK opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 32.74, a quick ratio of 32.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nicholas Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,089,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares during the last quarter. 36.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

