NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Up 6.3%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)’s share price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.75 and last traded at $45.45. 1,278,944 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 93,560,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.76.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NIO. BOCOM International began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. CLSA began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.23. The company has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.60 and a beta of 2.55.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NIO by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 21,442 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

