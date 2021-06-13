NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) shot up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.75 and last traded at $45.45. 1,278,944 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 93,560,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.76.

Several research firms have commented on NIO. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BOCOM International began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.60 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.23.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of NIO by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in NIO by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

