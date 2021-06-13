NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) shot up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.75 and last traded at $45.45. 1,278,944 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 93,560,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.76.
Several research firms have commented on NIO. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BOCOM International began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.86.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.60 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.23.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of NIO by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in NIO by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NIO Company Profile (NYSE:NIO)
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
