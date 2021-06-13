NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

In related news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NiSource by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,990,000 after acquiring an additional 821,829 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NiSource by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 18,749 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in NiSource by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 165,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.01. 7,275,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,950. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 72.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.31. NiSource has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

