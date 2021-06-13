Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Cuts Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 586.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $53.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.88.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $309,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,614.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,368,934.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,966,459 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

