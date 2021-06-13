Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Cuts Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 885,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,945,000 after acquiring an additional 33,548 shares in the last quarter. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,349,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 16.3% in the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 23.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 1,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $206,261.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,925.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $335,244.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,824 shares in the company, valued at $695,775.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Guidewire Software from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Shares of GWRE opened at $110.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.43. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.76 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

