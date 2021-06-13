Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Decreases Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Lear by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Lear by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth $13,956,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LEA stock opened at $192.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.06. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $102.17 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.58.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.46.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

