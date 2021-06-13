Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 552 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 596,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 16,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DISH shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC increased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.10.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $589,044. 54.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.44. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

