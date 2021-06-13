Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 991 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 236.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 79,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 55,990 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 2.5% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 284,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 111,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $207,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

NYSE:MOS opened at $34.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.68. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. VTB Capital downgraded shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.