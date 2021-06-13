Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 186.1% from the May 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NROM opened at $0.59 on Friday. Noble Roman’s has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Get Noble Roman's alerts:

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Noble Roman’s had a negative net margin of 35.54% and a negative return on equity of 78.28%. The company had revenue of $3.28 million during the quarter.

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Roman's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Roman's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.