Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

NRDBY stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

