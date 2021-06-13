Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 450 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,332 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,376 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,163,177,000 after buying an additional 583,234 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,131,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434,013 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,561,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $450,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,977 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,599,258 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $393,316,000 after purchasing an additional 913,044 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,373,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $320,284,000 after purchasing an additional 757,258 shares during the period. 38.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.68.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $55.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.84. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

