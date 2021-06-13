Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Middleton & Co Inc MA bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,957,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,871,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,731,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $251.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.57 and a 1 year high of $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.88.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

