Norinchukin Bank The Grows Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Equity Residential by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,185 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Equity Residential by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,463 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in Equity Residential by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,478,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Equity Residential by 741.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,974 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EQR opened at $80.75 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $82.05. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Linda Bynoe sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $532,933.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $291,981.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,529 shares of company stock worth $3,371,174. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQR. Mizuho downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

