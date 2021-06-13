Norinchukin Bank The Increases Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 133,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after acquiring an additional 913,437 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,123,000 after acquiring an additional 121,840 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 101,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 19,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 776,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,709,000 after acquiring an additional 86,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $77.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.53. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $81.79. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stephens raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

