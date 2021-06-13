Norinchukin Bank The Increases Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLL. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Ball by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $455,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ball by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 21,701 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLL shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.63.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLL opened at $81.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

