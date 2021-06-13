Norinchukin Bank The Increases Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,178 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $21,571,000 after purchasing an additional 34,505 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 138,250 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,720 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $139,348.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,425.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $77,548.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,893.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,358 shares of company stock valued at $21,229,515. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $114.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.23 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

BBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.79.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.