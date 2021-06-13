North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Rating Reiterated by TD Securities

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at TD Securities in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NOA. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.69.

TSE NOA opened at C$17.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.67. The company has a market cap of C$503.82 million and a P/E ratio of 11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of C$7.55 and a 12-month high of C$18.21.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$168.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.99 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 2.0599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other North American Construction Group news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.97 per share, with a total value of C$69,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at C$69,850. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $305,635.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

