Northcoast Research Comments on The Sherwin-Williams Company’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report released on Wednesday, June 9th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.58.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.91.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $276.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.27. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $178.66 and a 1 year high of $293.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,671,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 100,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,217,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 316,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,309,000 after buying an additional 196,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.