Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.57. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 3,979,267 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $287.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,561,858 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032,636 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 26,079,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488,194 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,861,488 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,868 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,340,176 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 759,949 shares during the period. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

