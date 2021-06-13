nOS (NOS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,230.00

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. In the last week, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One nOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. nOS has a total market cap of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00056798 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00169066 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.12 or 0.00192758 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.32 or 0.01171553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,440.02 or 1.00069847 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

nOS Coin Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official website is nos.io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

