Numeraire Price Reaches $38.94 on Exchanges (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $193.99 million and $13.99 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire coin can now be bought for approximately $38.94 or 0.00109502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Numeraire

Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,253 coins and its circulating supply is 4,981,493 coins. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

