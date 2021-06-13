Numeraire Price Tops $39.62 (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Numeraire coin can now be bought for $39.62 or 0.00101840 BTC on exchanges. Numeraire has a market cap of $197.34 million and $14.13 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00059973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00022484 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.85 or 0.00811955 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.90 or 0.08087167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00084176 BTC.

About Numeraire

NMR is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,253 coins and its circulating supply is 4,981,493 coins. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.