Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to post $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.01. Nutrien reported earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Nutrien stock opened at $64.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $65.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

