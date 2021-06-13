Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NXC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.46.

Get Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.