Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of NXC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.46.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.