Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

JEMD stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.26. 10,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,688. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.13. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $8.43.

