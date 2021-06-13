Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

NYSE:NIQ opened at $14.89 on Friday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69.

In related news, VP Gifford R. Zimmerman sold 2,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $36,544.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

