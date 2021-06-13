Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the May 13th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NMI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.78. 27,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,019. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 44,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 16.5% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 40,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 30.6% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 5.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

