Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the May 13th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NMI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.78. 27,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,019. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $12.00.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.
